Be on the front lines of conservation with new app

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Another animal added to the endangered species lists, habitat loss, oceans filling with plastic pollution... it's easy to feel hopeless when it comes to conservation.

A group is putting hope in a new app to create awareness and action.

Megan Cromp Director of Key Conservation stopped by Morning Extra to share how the app works and how you can join in the campaign.

There will be a launch party for Key Conservation's Indiegogo campaign at Carnitas Snack Shack Embarcadero this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.