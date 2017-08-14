Veggie Switch: The new way to trick your taste buds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – When it comes to eating healthy, there is no shortage of recipes, products and even some gimmicks.

One trend that is gaining popularity had to do with swapping veggies for carbs in pretty creative ways.

San Diego chefs like Miguel Valdez at the Red Door and Bar by Red Door in Mission Hills have taken full advantage by creating dishes that are healthier than some may think.

You can try some of the newly created dishes during an upcoming restaurant week called, “farm to work week” – it starts September 9th.

News 8’s Shannon Handy tested out some dishes and reports with some tips to make your cooking extra delicious.