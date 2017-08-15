Rescued dog Dwayne "The Rock" up for adoption

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A disfigured dog who has been under the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe since he was discovered roaming the streets of Tijuana is now available for adoption, center officials said Monday.

Dwayne, a Pointer mix, has undergone multiple surgeries and other medical treatments since he was brought to the United States about three months ago.

According to the rescuer, Dwayne's former owner bound him with a crude wire muzzle, kicked him and beat him with sticks. When the owner was jailed on unrelated charges, the canine wandered the streets, where residents disgusted by his deformities threw stones and scalding water at him, and he was attacked by a pair of pit bulls, the rescuer said.

He was left with a deformed muzzle that made his breathing labored, and injuries to his front right leg and elbow, skin and coat.

After receiving veterinary and foster care from Dr. Patricia Carter, Dwayne has blossomed into a healthy, confident and affectionate friend to everyone he meets, center officials said.

Center officials request that prospective adopters submit an application, plus a 100 word-or-less essay or a one-minute video stating why they would be best suited for Dwayne. Applications are available online, and are due by noon on Aug. 24.

"It is going to be a very difficult decision and really hard for all of us to see him go, but Dwayne deserves it," said Jennifer Shorey, the center's operations director.

"He embodies every characteristic people hope to find in a furry family member -- loyalty, heart and incredible devotion," Shorey said. "We will miss him but it will help to know that he's finally found his forever family."

Because of Dwayne's past history and veterinary needs, the center is seeking a family:

-- located in the San Diego area or within a 2-hour drive;

-- with no other dogs or at most one friendly and gentle dog;

-- that will allow Dwayne to be inside for most of the day; and

-- will understand his limitations from a lame front right leg.

The center said Dwayne loves to frolic and play but wouldn't be appropriate for long runs or strenuous hikes.

The family that adopts the dog will be treated to 50 percent off his veterinary needs for life at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Companion Animal Hospital.