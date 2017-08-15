Celebrate National Relaxation Day the right way

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Admit it. Right now you’re sitting there thinking “Boy I could really use a massage, an alcoholic beverage and a nap.”

Don’t feel bad for being lazy or unmotivated today, because there’s actually something in the air- August 15th is National Relaxation Day.

The fact is, we could all use a break. What your state of relaxation involves is entirely up to you, but if you need somewhere to start take a hint from Marriot Coronado Spa Director Lauren Lundberg.

Lundberg brought along an assortment of teas, fruits, aromatherapy items and other tranquility aids to share with NEws 8’s Heather Myers. While that conversation was going on, Brandon Lewis letting his stress melt away on the massage table.

For more ideas on how you can celebrate National Relaxation Day to its full extent, click here.