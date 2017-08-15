Combating hate from the park to the playground

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Racism, hate and violence are topics almost all Americans are having discussions about following the events in Charlottesville, North Carolina, this weekend.
Tammy Giles from the Anti-Defamation League joined News 8’s Angie Lee to talk about how parents can lead these discussions with their kids.
For parents unsure of how to start the delicate conversation with their child or unsure how to navigate the topic with kids of different ages, Giles recommends visiting the local chapter Anti-defamation League website sandiego.adl.org.
There, parents can find table talks, curriculum connections and other tools that will help get the discussion started.
Above all, Giles said, it is important that we “stand up, speak out, don’t be afraid.” We have to come together rather than “let the haters win.”
San Diego County Democratic elected officials Tuesday denounced the hatred and violence that led to a woman's death in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and the initial response by President Donald Trump.
The remains of a 25-year-old U.S. Marine killed in a helicopter crash last month in Mississippi arrived Tuesday in San Diego ahead of his scheduled burial on Friday at Miramar National Cemetery.
A disfigured dog who has been under the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe since he was discovered roaming the streets of Tijuana is now available for adoption, center officials said Monday.
Admit it. Right now you’re sitting there thinking, “Boy I could really use a massage, an alcoholic beverage and a nap.” Don’t feel bad for being lazy or unmotivated today, because there’s actually something in the air- August 15th is National Relaxation Day.
San Diego County will see unusually cool summer temperatures Tuesday as a trough of low pressure over the west coast continues to blow cool ocean air inland.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
San Diego Police are holding more DUI checkpoints during the week after an increase in DUIs during the week days.
Jose Pirela's two-out, two-run single highlighted the four-run sixth inning that carried the San Diego Padres to a 7-4 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.