Combating hate from the park to the playground

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Racism, hate and violence are topics almost all Americans are having discussions about following the events in Charlottesville, North Carolina, this weekend.

Tammy Giles from the Anti-Defamation League joined News 8’s Angie Lee to talk about how parents can lead these discussions with their kids.

For parents unsure of how to start the delicate conversation with their child or unsure how to navigate the topic with kids of different ages, Giles recommends visiting the local chapter Anti-defamation League website sandiego.adl.org.

There, parents can find table talks, curriculum connections and other tools that will help get the discussion started.

Above all, Giles said, it is important that we “stand up, speak out, don’t be afraid.” We have to come together rather than “let the haters win.”