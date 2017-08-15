Get the kids outside for art projects and Adventures - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Get the kids outside for art projects and Adventures

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Get the kids outside for a summer adventure! 
     
There are endless options at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum.
     
From an outdoor art studio to the outdoor explorer series.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs is showing us how to spark creativity and boost confidence outside.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.