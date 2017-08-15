Tax Protest: Protesters on both sides outside Issa's office

VISTA (NEWS 8) – More than a hundred protesters on Tuesday gathered outside Congressman Darrell Issa’s office to rally against tax cuts to the super rich – but they were met with opposition.

Protests outside the congressman’s office are held weekly, but they don’t always draw large crowds and don’t usually see Issa supporters.

On Tuesday and in light of the current state of the nation, it was more than just tax cuts on demonstrators’ minds.

While Issa’s opponents clearly outnumbered his supporters outside the Vista office, those backing the Republican congressman made sure their voices were heard just the same.

“I think everyone is allowed to have genuine concerns, but I personally think the congressman is doing a good job,” said Ryan Orozco, who is an Issa supporter.

Since the presidential election, demonstrations have taken place weekly, but Tuesday’s demonstration focused on a national campaign called “Not One Penny.”

Issa opponents condemned tax cuts to the rich, saying it takes away from programs vital to the majority of his constituents.

“He’s the wealthiest member of Congress and yet he seems unwilling to take steps to ensure all of us in this district have the basics that we need,” said Joshua Lazerson.

Though the two sides stood on opposite sides, with signs showcasing their stance, there was one topic most in attendance agreed on – eradicating racism.

“I think it’s important. It’s a topic of conversation almost everywhere you go,” said Ron Ranson.

Congressman Issa did not make an appearance. According to his staff, the congressman was in Dana Point for the day.

He did release the following, saying in part:

"Liberal activists that say there's to be 'not one penny' for tax cuts, while simultaneously calling for government to take 'every last penny' out of middle-class families' pockets through gas taxes and government-run healthcare are the reason we're in this mess to begin with. Enough is enough. We need to reform our tax code so Americans can keep more of what they earn and so that employers can reinvest, expand, create new jobs and get our economy back-on-track."

No arrests were reported and another protest is planned for next week.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Congressman Issa said: “We should be abundantly clear. White supremacy, Nazism and hate have no place in our society. We must condemn it on no uncertain terms.”