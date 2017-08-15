Church Camp Accident: Back flip paralyzes teenager but there's hope

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A northern California teen is in a San Diego hospital after a devastating accident at summer camp.

Ashton Fritz was paralyzed from the neck down when he did a back flip and injured his spine, but with a positive attitude and strong faith, he is giving updates to his supporters from his hospital bed.

After a back flip went wrong, Ashton was left with paralysis from about the chest down. After three surgeries, his parents said they are seeing progress and even movement in his fingers.

Although his doctors at UC San Diego have not made any promises for recovery, the Fritz family had hope and started a GoFundMe page for Ashton.

They know rehab will cost money and they want Ashton to be treated at one of the best facilities for spinal injuries.

The Fritz family knows they have a long road ahead and progress will not come easy, but they said their hardworking athletic son is prepared to work hard.