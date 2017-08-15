Man robs GameStop in Lake Murray area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man wearing a red wig and brandishing a pistol robbed a Lake Murray-area electronics store Tuesday, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thief, who appeared to be about 50 years old, confronted a clerk at the GameStop shop in the 8800 block of Navajo Road, displayed a silver-and- black handgun and demanded cash shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The bandit, who was described as a heavyset, roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 200- to 250-pound white man wearing jeans, a gray hooded jacket and a black baseball cap over the red hairpiece, Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.