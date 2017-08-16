Coronado urged to join lawsuit over sewage spills

CORONADO (NEWS 8) – For years the South Bay shoreline has been fouled by sewage spills that originate from Mexico.

The City of Imperial Beach has filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to stop the pollution and they are turning to their neighboring city, Coronado, to join the fight.

Coronado residents urged the City Council members to join that lawsuit which would be filed against the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) – pressuring the agency to act now to stop Mexico’s sewage contamination.

More than 250 million gallons of sewage have spilled from Mexico into the Tijuana River over the past few months – closing Imperial Beach and Coronado beaches.

Daron Case of Coronado said he surfs frequently at Silver Strand. This year, he’s had a double ear infection.

“It makes it a dangerous situation for everybody – for wildlife, our law enforcement, especially Border Patrol, police and fire,” said Imperial Beach resident, Bethany Case.

The IBWC overseas the water treaties between the United States and Mexico.

“Ultimately, if we can have a sewage treatment plant to our catch basin to capture sewage – that is what we are looking for,” said Daron.

Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina, was not available for an interview, but told News 8 he is reaching out to others.

Mayor Dedina said he is meeting with the Port of San Diego and the county to get them to join the federal lawsuit. Dedina also said he has reached out to the City of Chula Vista and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom.

Supportive Coronado residents said Imperial Beach should not have to fight against a public health hazard alone.

“We are stronger together and united in this fight because we share a common coastline,” said Daron.

A spokesperson for IBWC said it is actively working with Mexico to address sanitation issues affecting San Diego.

In a statement to News 8, IBWC said:

"We want our stakeholders to know that we have been actively working with Mexico to address the sanitation issues that’s affecting San Diego. We have done substantial work over the years and we continue to do substantial work to address the issues."

The Coronado City Council said it will not speak publicly about the litigation before September 5th.

Nearly 60 Border Patrol agents have filed complaints in the last few months are citing hazardous work conditions.

RELATED