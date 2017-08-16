Suspect shot by homeowner, locked inside room in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8/CNS) - An Escondido father shot a man Wednesday morning who tried to break into the home where he, his wife and two teenage daughters were sleeping, authorities said.

The 47-year-old homeowner called 911 a little after 1:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he'd just shot a suspect who broke into his home in the 15000 block of Highland Valley Road, Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Haynesworth said. The father said the man had barricaded himself inside the home's master bedroom after being shot.

The homeowner reported that before trying to force his way into the home, the suspect was outside talking loudly and demanding he be let inside to await a taxi. It was unclear how he reached the house, which is surrounded by a large lot and a tall fence topped with barbed wire.

Deputies from the Poway substation responded to the shooting, and outside the home the homeowner and his 46-year-old wife told deputies their two teenage daughters were inside the house in a different bedroom, Haynesworth said.

"Deputies rushed into the house and safely escorted the two daughters from the house," Haynesworth said. "Deputies then surrounded the master bedroom and called the suspect out."

The 28-year-old man, whose identity was not immediately released, was compliant as he emerged from the bedroom and surrendered, the sheriff's sergeant said. He was taken to Palomar Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, then released from the hospital and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Charges in the home invasion are pending, Haynesworth said.

Detectives were still processing evidence at the scene well after sunrise and interviewing the family and the suspect, Haynesoworth said. The sergeant did not say what kind of firearm was used, but initial reports from the scene indicated it was a rifle or shotgun.