Stone Brewing Co. celebrating 21 years of pouring

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Stone Brewing Co., the 9th-largest craft beer company in the United States, is finally old enough to exercise its 21st Amendment right.

That’s right. The craft beer trailblazer is turning 21 and is inviting you and more than 50 other guest breweries to join in on the fun at the Stone 21st Anniversary Celebration & Invitational Beer Festival. As it does every year, Stone is releasing a new anniversary edition of one of its coveted brews. This year, it’s the Hail to the Hop Thief Double IPA.

If you needed more reasons to go to the party, the largest beer festival will also feature live music, a cigar lounge, artisan snacks, free beer samples and photo booths.

You can attend two sessions of the festival this Saturday, August 19 on campus at California State University, San Marcos: Session A from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. or Session B from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are ticket options for designated drivers and all proceeds go to local charities.

