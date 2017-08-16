Ryan Leaf joins SiriusXM as college sports talk-show host - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ryan Leaf joins SiriusXM as college sports talk-show host

Posted: Updated:

Former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM's for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio's college sports channel.

Leaf was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1997 and the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. His NFL career was a bust and after football he struggled with substance abuse and served time in prison for burglary and drug charges.

Leaf now works for recovery program and has started a foundation to raise money for those in need of addiction treatment who cannot afford it.

Leaf will debut on SiriusXM College Sports Nation on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET with co-host Jason Horowitz. He'll appear multiple times each week on the channel throughout the college football season.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.