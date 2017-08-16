79-year-old Chula Vista man found safe

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease who went missing in Chula Vista has been found, authorities said Wednesday.



It was unclear where or in what condition Maximo Rangel-Lopez was found, but the Chula Vista Police Department announced at 10:15 a.m. that he'd been located. He had last been seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday when he went for his daily routine of collecting cans for recycling.



Rangel-Lopez was considered at risk as he has lived in Chula Vista for just two months, does not know the area well and had not taken his medication.