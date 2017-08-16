79-year-old Chula Vista man found safe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

79-year-old Chula Vista man found safe

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease who went missing in Chula Vista has been found, authorities said Wednesday.

It was unclear where or in what condition Maximo Rangel-Lopez was found, but the Chula Vista Police Department announced at 10:15 a.m. that he'd been located. He had last been seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday when he went for his daily routine of collecting cans for recycling.

Rangel-Lopez was considered at risk as he has lived in Chula Vista for just two months, does not know the area well and had not taken his medication.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.