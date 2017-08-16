Smart phones, computers seized from suspects accused of attacking teen in Encinitas

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CBS 8) -- Police are digging through computers and smart phones of two roommates arrested in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas.

A search warrant – partially unsealed at the request of News 8 – shows Sheriff’s deputies removed four smart phones, two computers, and two X-Box gaming machines from the Escondido condo of the suspects.

Officers also seized clothing allegedly worn by Christopher White, 27, and Jeremiah Owens, 28, on the day of the attack.

Additionally, investigators were seeking “any fingernail scrapings from Jeremiah Owens where the victim’s DNA may be present,” according to the warrant served July 28 on the condo at 1240 North Broadway.

Both roommates have pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping and assault charges with intent to commit rape.

The teen was waxing her surfboard on Neptune Avenue in the early evening of July 26 when Owens allegedly attacked her from behind.

Prosecutors say White was waiting curbside behind the wheel of a pickup truck during the incident.

The alleged victim was able to escape, run inside a nearby house and call police.

At the request of the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Judge Carlos Amour ordered the probable cause declaration associated with the search warrant sealed pending a preliminary hearing.

White and Owens are being held without bail. Their next court appearance is set for September 21 in Vista.