Authorities release sketch of man who attacked Alpine woman

Authorities Wednesday released an artist's rendering of a man who attacked a 63-year-old pedestrian without provocation in Alpine two months ago, leaving her with a broken nose and numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises.
City crews Wednesday removed a plaque referencing Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy, from Horton Plaza Park in downtown San Diego.
A 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease who went missing in Chula Vista has been found, authorities said Wednesday.
Former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM's for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio's college sports channel.
Stone Brewing Co., the 9th-largest craft beer company in the United States, can finally exercise its 21st Amendment right. That’s right.
An Oceanside man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and critically injuring a woman, police said Wednesday.
An Escondido father shot a man Wednesday morning who tried to break into the home where he, his wife and two teenage daughters were sleeping, authorities said.
Light rain may be in store for the morning commute Wednesday in San Diego as a deep marine layer along the coast continues to pull temperatures below average for this time of year.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."