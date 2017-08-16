Authorities release sketch of man who attacked Alpine woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday released an artist's rendering of a man who attacked a 63-year-old pedestrian without provocation in Alpine two months ago, leaving her with a broken nose and numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises.

The victim was walking alongside Harbison Canyon Road near Hunter Pass on the evening of June 20 when the unidentified assailant, who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old, jumped her from behind and pushed her into a fence, according to sheriff's officials.

The woman fought back and ran off, but the man caught up to her a short distance away and knocked her to the ground. She then kicked him, broke free and managed to escape.

The victim, whose name was withheld, described the assailant as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch white man with wavy short hair. He may have driven away from the area in a small light-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.