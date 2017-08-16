Destination dental clinic serving kids with special needs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Ysidro Health Center has 14 clinics across the county and is looking to connect with more people looking for suitable programs and services.

The goal of these clinics is to serve the underserved and the San Ysidro Health Clinic’s state of the art dental center has become a destination for kids with special needs in need of dental work.

The clinic’s reputation is so overwhelmingly positive that parents from other states often call in to see if they can schedule appointments.

“We have people with autism, Down Syndrome, you name it, cerebral palsy,” clinic dental director Sr. Sergio Cuevas said. “It is very difficult for these individuals to be treated out in the community, even through specialty care through their pediatric dentist. Some of them don’t have the equipment or the skills to take care of this fragile population.”

News 8’s Steve Price toured the clinic along with Congressman Scott Peters and Assemblywoman Shirley Weber Wednesday as part of a focus on community health centers during National Health Center Week.