The Hitman's Bodyguard: Behind-the-scenes with Salma Hayek

(NEWS 8) - Salma Hayek stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson in The Hitman's Bodyguard.
The fiery fifty-year-old talks with Kelli Gillespie about creating her character, working with friends and the bond with her real life husband.
Comic-Con International 2017 kicks off on Thursday, July 20th and will run through Sunday, July 23rd. View related stories and videos from the annual local event.
Daniel Craig is officially coming back to play James Bond yet again in the next installment of the blockbuster franchise.
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is Emmy-nominated for a third straight year and, this time, his son Bobby Jr. is helping out.
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on The Late Show Monday night, commenting on Saturday's attack in Charlottesville with host Stephen Colbert.
Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump's administration.
Emmy-nominated 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown offers to serve as Stephen's sidekick while he hosts the Emmys.
'Claws' star may have flubbed one small detail during the casting process of the Comedy Central hit 'Reno 911.'
'Big Little Lies' star Laura Dern got caught on camera making sound effects for her blaster while shooting scenes for upcoming 'Star Wars' film.
'Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath' creator Leah Remini describes what differentiates Scientology from religions.