San Diego Navy sailor and girlfriend accused of torturing 5 year-old boy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego Navy sailor and his live in girlfriend have been accused of child abuse and torture of a five-year-old boy.

Murrieta Fire and Rescue responded to call of a young boy in distress, and on arrival, MPD and MFR located the five year old boy with severe injuries.

His condition required immediate medical attention and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The boy remains in grave condition.

Officers on scene determined the incident was an apparent case of child abuse and the Murrieta Police Department Detective Bureau was notified and called out to the scene.

The parents were identified as Benjamin Whitten, 33 years-old of Murrieta, and his live in girlfriend, Jeryn Johnson, 25 years-old of Murrieta.

They were responsible for the dire condition of the child.

Mr. Whitten and Ms. Johnson were placed under arrest for child abuse causing great bodily injury.

They were booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center Tuesday night.

A search warrant at the home revealed the living conditions were extremely unsanitary. Eleven dogs, four cats and two fish were taken from the location by Animal Control.

Due to the severity of the child's medical condition, he was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in San Diego County. Detectives were in contact with the medical staff in San Diego County throughout the night. Unfortunately, at that time the child was listed in grave condition.

A charge of torture was added Wednesday to both Mr. Whitten and Ms. Johnson.

Any information and/or questions regarding this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Spencer Parker at 951-461-6364. Anyone with information reference this case that has not already been contacted by Murrieta PD is encouraged to contact Sergeant Parker.

The Navy confirmed Whitten is a Machinist's Mate Nuclear 1st Class Sailor out of Partsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment in San Diego.