Surveillance and Selfie: Car thief leaves behind some big clues

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Surveillance video shows a car thief stealing a truck from a San Diego family’s driveway, but the suspect left behind an important clue.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of August 5th. The video first shows one man going through the truck - taking a few things and leaving.

An hour later, the suspect returned with someone standing by in a white sedan – stealing the truck.

The Foster family used a little detective work to try and find their truck by using the Find My iPhone app.

The iPhone, which left inside the stolen truck, pinged near the border in San Ysidro, but that wasn’t all – they were able to get a selfie picture of the person who has their phone.

The selfie is of a women, but no one can say if the woman knows the thieves or whether or not she picked up the phone later.

The next day after the truck was stolen, the thieves returned to the Foster’s home in the early morning hours. They parked across the street, waited a few minutes and then drove away.

The Foster family said they left a second set of keys in the truck that belonged to another vehicle. They are now worried the thieves may return and steal that truck.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which tracks vehicle thefts, in 2016, 90.2% of vehicles stolen in the state were recovered, but the condition they are in varies.

The 1998 Honda Civic was the number one vehicle stolen last year.