Poway couple accused of raising baby in pot home

POWAY (NEWS 8) - A Poway couple arrested Sunday is being accused of raising a baby in the same home where they were raising a big crop of pot.

The couple's baby was taken into protective custody after San Diego County sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a 35-year old female carrying an infant out of a house that was engulfed in smoke and flames," Sgt. David Toner said. "A 39- year old male who was the female's husband, was inside the house attempting to put out the fire."

After the blazee was extinguished, firefighters located a marijuana grow inside three bedrooms of the home. The sheriff's bomb arson squad and the Poway Criminal Apprehension Team responded, according to Toner.

The woman subsequently was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment. The man, who had been released from the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, cultivation of marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.

The one-year-old child was taken into protective custody and released to Polinsky Children's Center.

The father faces up to six years and six months in prison, while the mother faces up to six years if convicted.

