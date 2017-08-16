Poway couple accused of raising baby in pot home

A San Diego Navy sailor and his live in girlfriend have been accused of child abuse and torture of a five-year-old boy.
Human beings have been stacking stones for thousands of years, sometimes to mark a trial head for hikers - others for fun or even spiritual reasons.
On Wednesday, Cal Jet by Elite Airways announced it would launch its daily non-stop flight service from Carlsbad’s airport to Las Vegas starting in September.
Mayors from border cities in San Diego County and Mexico urged federal leaders Wednesday to support the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement and continue an effort to improve the region's economic prosperity.
The solar eclipse is less than a week away and experts want to make parents are talking to their kids about how to stay safe - while having fun. It's a quick conversation that doctors said can make a big difference.
A Poway couple arrested Sunday is being accused of raising a baby in the same home where they were raising a big crop of pot.
Surveillance video shows a car thief stealing a truck from a San Diego family’s driveway, but the suspect left behind an important clue.
Police are digging through computers and smart phones of two roommates arrested in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas.
City crews Wednesday removed a plaque referencing Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy, from Horton Plaza Park in downtown San Diego.
San Ysidro Health Clinic’s state of the art dental center has become a destination for kids with special needs in need of dental work.