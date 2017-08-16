Commercial flights to be available out of Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Commercial flights to be available out of Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – On Wednesday, Cal Jet by Elite Airways announced it would launch its daily non-stop flight service from Carlsbad’s airport to Las Vegas starting in September.

According to Cal Jet, the starting price for a one-way ticket will be $69, and passengers will be able to enjoy free onboard snacks and beverages, first free checked bag up to 50lbs, and no seat reservation fees.

"Cal Jet by Elite Airways is pleased to bring the return of regularly scheduled commercial jet service at the McClellan-Palomar Airport," said Robert Daly, CEO of Cal Jet by Elite Airways.

The airlines said it hopes to provide business and leisure travelers with high-quality, convenient jet service between north San Diego County and Las Vegas with plans to expand in the future.

McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) is a public airport three miles southeast of Carlsbad.

The twice-daily nonstops between Carlsbad and Las Vegas will begin on September 28, 2017.

