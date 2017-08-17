Woman allegedly groped while sleeping in Little Italy home

A man was beaten unconscious in his Valencia Park home Thursday morning by a group of four or five men armed with baseball bats and guns, police said.
Hungry? Of course you are. Love Latin food? Yea, we know. The 2017 Latin Food Fest is ready to sizzle your taste buds this Friday and Saturday at the Embarcadero Marina Park North.
An intruder groped a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.
Human beings have been stacking stones for thousands of years, sometimes to mark a trail head for hikers - others for fun or even spiritual reasons.
A union that represents more than 10,000 County of San Diego employees met Wednesday night in preparation for a possible strike.
On Wednesday, Cal Jet by Elite Airways announced it would launch its daily non-stop flight service from Carlsbad’s airport to Las Vegas starting in September.
Temperatures will begin to rise slightly Thursday following the recent run of cool weather across San Diego County.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
A San Diego Navy sailor and his live in girlfriend have been accused of child abuse and torture of a five-year-old boy.
Chile is rejecting a U.S request to break off all diplomatic and commercial ties with North Korea that was made by Vice President Mike Pence during a visit to the South American nation.