Woman allegedly groped while sleeping in Little Italy home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An intruder groped a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.

It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning at an apartment complex at the 2400 block of India Street.

Police say the woman was asleep in her bed with her boyfriend when she was groped by the suspect. They say she screamed for help and her boyfriend chased after the suspect, then called 911.

Neighbors say many women who live at the apartment complex are now on high alert.

"These buildings are old. I don't even have screens in mine. This is my first place outside of college and I'm 20 feet away. It could've happened to me and I've been here for three years," Courtney Kiesel, said.

San Diego Police describe the suspect as a white man with a dark tan or a Middle Eastern man, between 25-30 years old, 5’9, 170 lbs, brown eyes, mustache and beard with brown medium length hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Sex Crimes detectives say the man crept into the apartment unit after sliding open a bedroom window. He then escaped through a front gate of the apartment complex.



Detectives say the building is older and the couple left the window slightly open because there's no air-conditioning. They warn everyone to lock all doors and windows as a safety measure.

Police say to call 911 if you have useful information.