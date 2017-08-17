Woman sexually assaulted while sleeping in her bed in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman was left disturbed after police say she was sexually assaulted by a stranger, while she was sleeping in her bedroom in Little Italy.

It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning at an apartment complex at the 2400 block of India Street.

The woman was asleep with her boyfriend when she was groped and sexually assaulted. Police say she screamed for help and her boyfriend chased after the suspect. They called 911.

San Diego Police are searching for a man in his 20's, described as a Hispanic or Middle-Eastern man with a full beard, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.



Sex Crimes detectives say the man crept into the apartment unit after sliding open a bedroom window. He then escaped through a front gate of the apartment complex.



Detectives say the building is older and the couple left the window slightly open because there's no air-conditioning. They warn everyone to lock all doors and windows as a safety measure.

Police say to call 911 if you have useful information.