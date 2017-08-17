Home invasion robbery under investigation in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police search for several armed suspects involved in a home invasion in Valencia Park.

It happened around 3:30 Thursday morning in the 5200 block of Cervantes Avenue and Bonita Road.

"The resident was sleeping inside his house, he heard a commotion out front. He opened his front door where he was confronted by four masked suspects armed with various weapons. One had a gun, one had a baseball bat and a couple of them had golf clubs," Lt. Eric Hays, San Diego Police said.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the home and repeatedly asked the homeowner if his 19-year-old stepson was home, when he told them he wasn't home they pistol whipped him.

The suspects demanded the victim's car keys and fled in his vehicle, which is a black 2000 Lexus with the license plate 7NQP954.

Police are searching for the four suspects and that vehicle, which has been reported stolen. The homeowner told police that the Lexus had a 9 mm handgun inside the glove compartment.

The homeowner was taken to Mercy Hospital. He suffered injuries to his face, but is expected to be okay. He was the only one home at the time of the incident.

News 8's Kerri Lane reports from the scene with the details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.