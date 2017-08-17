Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse

One after another, the nation's most powerful Republicans responded to President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks about white supremacists.
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.
A woman was left disturbed after police say she was sexually assaulted by a stranger, while she was sleeping in her bedroom in Little Italy.
A San Diego high school’s cross country team has made some strides over the past year as its roster – which is made up mostly of refugees from other countries – continues to grow.
A union that represents more than 10,000 county of San Diego employees has called a meeting for Wednesday night in preparation for a possible strike.
A San Diego Navy sailor and his live in girlfriend have been accused of child abuse and torture of a five-year-old boy.
Human beings have been stacking stones for thousands of years, sometimes to mark a trial head for hikers - others for fun or even spiritual reasons.
On Wednesday, Cal Jet by Elite Airways announced it would launch its daily non-stop flight service from Carlsbad’s airport to Las Vegas starting in September.