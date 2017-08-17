Latin Food Festival Gran Tasting Aug. 19 - Need we say more?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hungry? Of course you are. Love Latin food? Yea, we know.

The 2017 Latin Food Fest is ready to sizzle your taste buds this Friday and Saturday at the Embarcadero Marina Park North with the main event, the Gran Tasting, taking place on Saturday.

To get an idea of some of the cuisine you’ll find at the festival, News 8 Morning Extra invited chefs from Doggos Gus and Fishpit Sushi to prepare some delectable Latin favorites like Tijuana-style hot dogs and daikon sushi rolls.

Hungry for something else? Here are just a few other dishes you’ll find at the festival: Venezuelan arepas, Salvadorian pupusas, Cuban ropa vieja, Argentine empanadas, Spanish paella, Oaxacan-style corn, Chilean cebiche, Columbian hot dogs, Dominican chicken yora, Honduran tapado costeno, Brazilian moqueca and wines all over South America.

The Gran Tasting starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs all ‘til 3 p.m.