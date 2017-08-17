Comedian Steve Trevino listens to his wife... sometimes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A question for all the married people out there: Do you listen to your spouse?

Comedian Steve Trevino gets a lot of laughs from his brutally honest bits involving his day-to-day life with his wife who he jokingly (we assume) refers to as the devil.

While on stage he often recounts situations where he’s gotten her nerves and vice versa. Whether the situation is that she’s crazy or he’s done something dumb, it always ends the same way - with a laughing crowd.

Trevino joined the News 8 Morning Extra set on Thursday to join Dan Cohen in a little game, emceed by Heather Myers, called “I Do What I Want vs. I Ask My Wife.”

Heather asks the two fellas a series of questions about the things they do and they admit whether or not they have to ask the Mrs. first.

Trevino is taking the stage at the La Jolla Comedy Store Friday and Saturday night. For more information visit his personal website or lajolla.thecomedystore.com.