Tasty burgers, crispy beers at Sugar Bear Foundation event

What if we told you that you could eat some tasty burgers and wash them down with some tasty brews, all for a great cause?
A man was beaten unconscious in his Valencia Park home Thursday morning by a group of four or five men armed with baseball bats and guns, police said.
It's Little Italy's biggest party and this year it's coming in with a western twist. On Saturday, Ferragosto promises to be full of adventure, prizes, food and more.
On Wednesday, Cal Jet by Elite Airways announced it would launch its daily non-stop flight service from Carlsbad’s airport to Las Vegas starting in September.
A question for all the married people out there: Do you listen to your spouse? Comedian Steve Trevino gets a lot of laughs from his brutally honest bits involving his day-to-day life with his wife who he jokingly (we assume) refers to as the devil.
Hungry? Of course you are. Love Latin food? Yea, we know. The 2017 Latin Food Fest is ready to sizzle your taste buds this Friday and Saturday at the Embarcadero Marina Park North.
An intruder groped a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.
Human beings have been stacking stones for thousands of years, sometimes to mark a trail head for hikers - others for fun or even spiritual reasons.
A union that represents more than 10,000 County of San Diego employees met Wednesday night in preparation for a possible strike.
Temperatures will begin to rise slightly Thursday following the recent run of cool weather across San Diego County.