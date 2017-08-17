Tasty burgers, crispy beers at Sugar Bear Foundation event

(NEWS 8) – What if we told you that you could eat some tasty burgers and wash them down with some tasty brews, all for a great cause?

It’s true. The First Annual Sugar Bear’s Burgers and Brews event is coming to town raising money for families of our fallen heroes.

The two-day event is happening at Green Flash Brewing Company in Mira Mesa from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.

The Sugar Bear Foundation was formed in honor of Lieutenant Colonel Mario “Sugar Bear” Carazo who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2010 conducting combat operations in

Afghanistan. The foundation raises money for spouses and children of our fallen heroes and provides assistance and support programs that foster their personal, emotional and social well being. It also has a $10,000 scholarship fund for children of fallen military members attending college.

To purchase tickets to the event or make donations to the Sugar Bear Foundation, click here.