SDSU receives $500,000 gift from Qualcomm Foundation for scholarships

A San Diego judge called an adult man a "little boy" in his courtroom, repeatedly noted the physical attractiveness of female attorneys and spoke to litigants in Spanish based on their surnames, among other misconduct that nearly led to his removal from office, a state disciplinary agency said Thursday.
A man was beaten unconscious in his Valencia Park home Thursday morning by a group of four or five men armed with baseball bats and guns, police said.
At the age of eight-years-old, a Vista boy decided he was going to make his life a success - one decade later, that hard work is paying off.
Authorities announced a $6,000 reward Thursday for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of wounding an off- duty lawman and a bystander with gunfire near Petco Park.
A man sneaked into a Little Italy apartment early Thursday and sexually assaulted a resident before being chased away by her boyfriend and escaping into the night.
An international team of veterinarians is in Ukraine helping hundreds of dogs at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster. One of the vets is from San Diego and spoke with News 8 via Skype while on a mission of mercy.
The captain of a Navy warship that lost seven sailors in a collision with a commercial container ship in June will be relieved of command and nearly a dozen others face punishment, the Navy's second-ranking admiral said Thursday.
San Diego State University announced Thursday a $500,000 gift from the Qualcomm Foundation to endow scholarships for students in the Lamden School of Accountancy.
What if we told you that you could eat some tasty burgers and wash them down with some tasty brews, all for a great cause?
It's Little Italy's biggest party and this year it's coming in with a western twist. On Saturday, Ferragosto promises to be full of adventure, prizes, food and more.