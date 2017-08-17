SDSU receives $500,000 gift from Qualcomm Foundation for scholarships

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced Thursday a $500,000 gift from the Qualcomm Foundation to endow scholarships for students in the Lamden School of Accountancy.

The donation was in honor of alumnus Raymond Dittamore, a longtime accountant and 15-year member of Qualcomm's Board of Directors, according to SDSU.

"Ray served on the board of Qualcomm Incorporated from 2002 to 2017 and was chair of the Audit Committee during a time of rapid growth globally for the company, while establishing a reputation for world-class financial discipline and transparency," said George Davis, the chief financial officer for the San Diego company that makes technology for mobile devices. "We are deeply grateful for Ray's many contributions."

Dittamore has also been an active SDSU alumnus, donating to and serving on the dean's advisory board of the Fowler College of Business.

The San Diego native was the first in his family to earn a university degree. He enrolled at SDSU intending to major in engineering, but switched to accounting and graduated in 1966, according to school officials.

"Ray has been a financial leader in our community and abroad for 40 years," said Mary Ruth Carleton, vice president for university relations and development.

"We are grateful to the Qualcomm Foundation for their gift, and we join them in saluting Ray's outstanding service," Carleton said. "This endowment will transform the lives of generations of future accountants."

The donation will help match a $25 million challenge gift to SDSU from Ron and Alexis Fowler, the executive chairman of the Padres and his wife.