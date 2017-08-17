Hillcrest: News 8 viewer said makeshift Airbnb is ruining neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Hillcrest woman is claiming her quiet street has gone from peaceful to party central thanks to a neighbor who is running an Airbnb out of his garage.

Neighbors said the noise coming from the Hillcrest Hostel on Essex Street is constant.

“Honest to God, I just want him to be respectful of neighbors. That’s legitimately all I want. I don’t care if he continues to operate it,” said one of the hostel's neighbors.

Photos and videos posted on the Hillcrest Hostel’s Facebook page describe the residence as a full house of love, but neighbors said it’s evoking a quite the opposite emotion from them.

A woman, who wished not to be identified for privacy concerns due to her job as a nurse, said she has no problem with the hostel itself – just the noise level which she said interferes with her phone calls on days she works from home.

Cody Calderon is the co-host of the property where the owner also lives full time. The hostel, which is advertised on Airbnb has a slew of five star reviews.

Councilmember Chris Ward’s office said they have received several complaints about the property and said the issue of short-term vacation rentals will be taken up by the City Council in September or October of this year.