5 treated after Marine plane loses pressure during flight

With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
The Marine Corps says a transport plane lost pressure while 21,000 feet in the air during a training mission in San Diego and five people were treated for decompression sickness.
A Hillcrest woman is claiming her quiet street has gone from peaceful to party central thanks to a neighbor who is running an Airbnb out of his garage.
A San Diego judge called an adult man a "little boy" in his courtroom, repeatedly noted the physical attractiveness of female attorneys and spoke to litigants in Spanish based on their surnames, among other misconduct that nearly led to his removal from office, a state disciplinary agency said Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to be about average over the next week throughout San Diego County with the warmest temperatures in that period expected Friday and Saturday.
The first okapi to be born at the San Diego Zoo in four years is now three weeks old, zoo officials reported Thursday.
A San Diego Navy sailor and his live in girlfriend have been accused of child abuse and torture of a five-year-old boy.
At the age of eight-years-old, a Vista boy decided he was going to make his life a success - one decade later, that hard work is paying off.
A man was beaten unconscious in his Valencia Park home Thursday morning by a group of four or five men armed with baseball bats and guns, police said.
Authorities announced a $6,000 reward Thursday for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of wounding an off- duty lawman and a bystander with gunfire near Petco Park.