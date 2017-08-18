Navy anticipates housing crunch in San Diego region

The self-proclaimed “world’s most scientifically-tested medium” joined News 8 Morning Extra on Friday to talk about how he reads minds.
San Diegans are standing together in wake of the deadly violence in Charlottesville. Two local events are being held Friday, both aimed at promoting equality and unity.
We often take our dependency on water for granted, and fail to realize that other countries around the world don’t have the same access and filtering technology as we do.
The Navy is facing a looming housing crunch in the San Diego region, where high home prices and rents are already a problem.
A man is behind bars Friday morning after police found him in a car stolen during a violent home-invasion robbery in Valencia Park, but another man and woman in that car were able to escape.
With just a week to go, many people across the U.S. are buzzing about the "Great American Eclipse."
The Marine Corps says a transport plane lost pressure while 21,000 feet in the air during a training mission in San Diego and five people were treated for decompression sickness.
A Hillcrest woman is claiming her quiet street has gone from peaceful to party central thanks to a neighbor who is running an Airbnb out of his garage.
A San Diego judge called an adult man a "little boy" in his courtroom, repeatedly noted the physical attractiveness of female attorneys and spoke to litigants in Spanish based on their surnames, among other misconduct that nearly led to his removal from office, a state disciplinary agency said Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to be about average over the next week throughout San Diego County with the warmest temperatures in that period expected Friday and Saturday.