Navy anticipates housing crunch in San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy is facing a looming housing crunch in the San Diego region, where high home prices and rents are already a problem.

Rear Adm. Yancy Lindsey told the San Diego Military Advisory Council this week that the Navy will add 20 more warships and 15,000 sailors and their families to the region by 2025 as the military focuses on the Pacific Rim.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the Navy's Southwest region commander urged local leaders to find creative solutions as military staffing rises.

San Diego and nearby Coronado are currently home ports for 52 Navy ships.