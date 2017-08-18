Give Clean Water bringing filter systems to Fiji

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Beyond quenching our thirst, water is necessary for more of our daily activities than we realize. Keeping clean, vehicle maintenance and making that morning cup of joe are just a few examples.

We often take our dependency on water for granted, and fail to realize that other countries around the world don’t have the same access and filtering technology as we do.

Give Clean Water is working hard to bridge that gap, preparing for a trip to the island of Fiji and bringing along with it 3,000 water filters to people on the island. The foundation’s goal is to provide 10,000 filter systems to families, schools and hospitals across the world.

It takes money to get 5 people to Fiji and provide necessary system maintenance, though, and the group is reaching out to the San Diego community for help. If you would like to donate, visit http://givecleanwater.org