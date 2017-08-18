'Life Between Heaven & Earth' with George Anderson

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The self-proclaimed “world’s most scientifically-tested medium” joined News 8 Morning Extra on Friday to talk about how he reads minds.

Medium George Anderson, author of “Life Between Heaven and Earth” and New York Times Bestseller, is meeting with San Diegans at the Marina Village Conference Center in Mission Bay Friday night to sign copies of his book.

The event gets under way at 6:30 p.m. and ticket options are available at GeorgeAnderson.com.