Marine killed in military plane crash laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A former high school football hero, who joined the marines and died serving our country, will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery.



Marine Sergeant Chad Jenson was among 16 others killed in a military plane crash in July.

His body arrived in San Diego on Tuesday where his casket was escorted by the patriot guard riders to El Camino Memorial Park.

"It's a show of support, it's an honor, it's a show of our respect and how we honor the fallen," Patriot Guard Rider, Art Debernarde said.

The nightmare unfolded on July 10 when he was 1 of 16 servicemen killed in a plane crash.

Witnesses say the aircraft spiraled into the ground as it crashed in a blaze in a soybean field in the Mississippi delta. The military is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Redondo Beach native leaves behind his parents, brother, wife of only 8 months, Jessica Jenson of Encinitas and her son Jackson.

"His wife and her child will have to go on without him, and I'll always remember that, that's important to all of us," Flag holder, John Larrick said.

"We owe a lot to these men, I just want to pay tribute and honor them in the best way that I can," Patriot Guard Member, Wallace Jenkins said.

News 8's Kerri Lane spoke with his aunt on Tuesday when his body arrived in San Diego and she said that the last time a majority of the family saw him was in Hawaii for his older brother's wedding, just a few days before he was killed.

Sgt. Jenson was once based at MCAS Miramar, which is why the family wanted him buried in San Diego.

The funeral will take place on Friday at 1 p.m.

