Smuggler using drone busted by Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO (U.S. Border Patrol) - A 25-year-old man in possession of several pounds of methamphetamine was arrested by Border Patrol agents after a remote-controlled drone was observed flying over the border last week.

On August 8, at about 11:25 p.m., a Border Patrol agent observed a drone fly over the border fence at an area approximately two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The agent notified other agents in the area to be on the lookout for the drone.

An agent on an all-terrain vehicle spotted a male suspect at about 11:40 p.m. near the border at Servano Avenue and Valentino Street. The agent approached the man and discovered that he was carrying a large open bag that had a multiple plastic-wrapped packages containing methamphetamine.

After the agent arrested the man, a search of the immediate area was conducted, leading to the discovery of a drone that was concealed under a bush. The drone was approximately two feet in height.

“Due to the agents’ heightened vigilance, this drone smuggling scheme was stopped before these dangerous narcotics could enter our communities,” said Acting Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Boone Smith.

The methamphetamine had a total weight of 13.44 pounds and an estimated street value of $46,000.

