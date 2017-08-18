Deadlifts and donuts: Raising money for vet suicide prevention

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Donuts and deadlifts don’t usually go hand in hand, but they will this Saturday.

The California Elite Training Center and Military Muscle have teamed up to use the uncommon pairing to help raise money for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Military Muscle started as a clothing company and has since built a community dedicated to serving vets with PTSD and trying to stop veteran suicide.

Much-stronger-than-average people will swarm the California Elite gym in Kearny Mesa Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see how many bodyweight deadlift reps they can crank out. They’ll be pledging money based on how many they can do, proving their hearts are just as big as their muscles.

You might be asking “Where do the donuts come into play here?” The answer is, they're just there to eat because everyone, strong or super strong, love donuts. And that’s a fact.

For more information on the event click here.