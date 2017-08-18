HarborFest 2017 kicks off Saturday in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you ready for a big party with the beautiful San Diego Bay as your backdrop?



Harborfest kicks off Saturday morning and runs through the evening, complete with tacos, craft beer, live music and more.



Getting ready to promote #CVHarborFest on @CBS8. Thanks Chef Mario Medina for promoting the Taco, Spirits & #CraftBeer Fest! #THISisChula pic.twitter.com/FnIEAoMNMt — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) August 18, 2017