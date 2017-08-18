Report alleging male teacher in girl's locker room at San Pasqual High School under investigation

Escondido (NEWS 8) - Escondido police and school and district administrators are investigating an incident allegedly involving a male Physical Education teacher in a girl’s locker room at San Pasqual High School.

Two female students reported that a male P.E. teacher had observed girls as they were changing in the locker room on Thursday, according to a press release from the Escondido Union High School District.

The girls immediately told a school administrator who notified the school principal, Martin Casas, who in turn notified Dr. Olga West, the district's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

"Providing for the safety and security of every student, while offering a high quality education, is our highest priority," The district said in the release. "The Escondido Union High School District, including San Pasqual High School, takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. We are following established procedures and processes in regards to this specific allegation, and immediate steps are being taken."

The Escondido Police Department is investigating the allegations to determine if any crime was committed.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, the district said.

Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to contact Dr. West at (760)291-3280 or owest@euhsd.org.