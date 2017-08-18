Zoo Day: Tenrec - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Tenrec

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They may look like hedgehogs, but there's little relation.
     
Instead, the tenrec's closest relative is the golden mole.
    
Lauren Ayers with the San Diego Zoo's Summer Celebration is here to tell us more about the tenrec.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.