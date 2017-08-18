Security Concerns: Alt-Right rally in Laguna Beach this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A group calling itself “America First” is planning a protest in Orange County this weekend.

The group blames immigrants for crime and wants them out.

The city will install K-rails at the iconic Main Beach to corral the crowds, but they will serve a dual purpose – to protect them from cars.

Rally organizers are calling it a protest against immigration.

Kenny Strawn, who tweeted he plans to attend, said he has received several threats. “They are saying let’s find the guy. Let’s see if we can find out where he lives, where he works,” he said.

“America First” held a similar rally last month, but it was uneventful. This weekend’s rally will be the first since the violent clashes in Charlottesville put Alt-Right groups in the spotlight.

“I think it’s a terrible idea. I don’t think it’s going to turn out well,” said Sara McKay, a Tustin resident.

The Anti-Defamation League said hate crimes are on the rise in San Diego County – tracking a four-fold increase in anti-semantic incidents this year compared to last year.

A counter-protest is scheduled for Sunday night in Laguna Beach – organizers of that rally are also pledging peace.