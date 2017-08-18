Eclipse Viewing: Monday should thrill both old eyes and new

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Americans of every background are getting ready to take in the solar eclipse on Monday.

In San Diego, there’s a viewing party that is bringing two generations together for what is sure to be a very special moment.

For seniors at Saint Paul’s Senior Services in Bankers Hill, memories of an eclipse are either very vivid or pretty vague.

The last solar eclipse to cross over the continental U.S., happened in 1979.

On Friday, seniors spent the day preparing for the eclipse by trying some special glasses on. While it may not be their first eclipse for the group, it will be for some of their friends.

Every day, the seniors mingle with preschoolers next door as part of an inter-generation program.

On Monday, they will all be together watching the historic event.

Director Melissa Stinson said it will be a rewarding experience for both generations.

“The excitement of the eclipse is something the seniors can share with the children. We look for inter-generational ideas everywhere and this is such a good one to share with all ages,” she said.

What advice did the eclipse pros have for the inexperienced ones?

Jack Gaffney, 84-years-old, said it best: “Basically, an eclipse is totally harmless.”

San Diego is not in the line of totality so the coverage is only expected to be about 57-percent.

The next total eclipse will be in 2024, which will be visible from Texas to Maine.