Eclipse Viewing: Monday should thrill both old eyes and new

After a week of conflict and controversy across the U.S., one local community is coming together to send a message of acceptance.
The brother of a Sinaloa cartel leader has been arrested at an Arizona border crossing, less than a month after his nephew surrendered to U.S. authorities.
A former high school football hero, who joined the marines and died serving our country, was laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery.
For the first time, Medicare officials have posted online quality scores for some 3,800 hospice providers - including about two dozen in San Diego County.
Escondido police officials said Friday they won't recommend criminal charges against a male physical education teacher at San Pasqual High School being investigated after claims of an inappropriate incident with a female student.
The former assistant chief of staff of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet admitted in federal court in San Diego Friday that he accepted bribes in the form of parties and prostitutes while sneaking proprietary information to foreign defense contractor Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis and his Singapore-based firm, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
The former assistant chief of staff of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet admitted in federal court in San Diego Friday that he accepted bribes in the form of parties and prostitutes while sneaking proprietary information to foreign defense contractor Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis and his Singapore-based firm, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
One-hundred-fifty baskets of pink petunias hang from the light posts all over Aberdeen, Washington, watered regularly by residents trying to make their community feel alive again.