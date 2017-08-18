Hollenbeck Canyon: Restored wildlife area will allow hunting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A wild area in Jamul is getting a second chance to grow years after being destroyed by a fire.

Crews have been working to restore the habitat at Thometz Field in the Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife area – and it’s finally set to reopen.

Part of the restoration includes a new irrigation system and its bringing new life.

In 2007, a fire destroyed the old irrigation system, and ever since, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the San Diego County Wildlife Foundation have been working to restore habitat and improve hunting.

“Were focused on the dove season here, so were trying to provide good habitat for doves because that is a popular game species,” said Ed Pert.

There are also several guzzlers in the ground – water sources for all kinds of animals.

Even though the focus of the space restoration project was to make dove hunting better in the San Diego County area, it also provides an open space for everyone to appreciate all kinds of native wildlife.

“This is not only good for recreation, hunters, but for all wildlife and that’s a great thing,” said Pert.

The project cost total of about $10,000 in grants and donations – as well as hundreds of hours in staff and volunteer time from the San Diego County Wildlife Foundation and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.