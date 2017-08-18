Melting Pot Party: Block party celebrates San Diego's diversity - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Melting Pot Party: Block party celebrates San Diego's diversity

Posted: Updated:

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) - After a week of conflict and controversy across the U.S., one local community is coming together to send a message of acceptance. 

A block party was held Friday night in North Park to celebrate San Diego's diversity. 

News 8's Marcella Lee reports from the sight of the festivities. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.