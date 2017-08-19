Victims of Spain attacks mourned at House of Spain in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Terror attacks in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week have provoked nationwide vigils and displays of unity, including here in San Diego.

Groups came together Saturday at The House of Spain in Balboa Park to mourn the victims of the attacks at Las Ramblas and in surrounding Barcelona that killed 13, including a California man, and injured more than 100 others.

The gathering, which is expected to draw more than 100 people, also stood for a symbolic “peaceful stance” against terrorism.

Several guest speakers are scheduled to attend the event which runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m.