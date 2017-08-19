Escondido group rallies against hate

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Dozens took to a north county mall Saturday to rally against hate and violence.

The group Indivisible lead the demonstration outside the entrance of the Westfield North County Mall, saying its purpose was to call out President Trump's "defense of extremist

groups like neo-Nazis and the KKK," and to condemn Rep. Duncan Hunter (CA-50) for his "failure to repudiate both Trump and the violence in Virginia."

The event is part of a nationwide weekend campaign to stand up for American values and in solidarity with all victims of American extremism.

Tim Taylor brought his granddaughter Alexis out to the rally of about 100 people. He wanted to show her what standing up for your beliefs is all about.

"I feel the need to support my fellow countrymen," Taylor said. "Racism has no part in this country."

Another participant echoed his stance.

"We may just be 50 or 80 people here in Escondido, but you combined us with the tens of thousands of people across the country and we're a movement."

The group has been out in the area before with anti-Trump messages, but Saturday was different. There was no real counterprotest besides a small number of pro-President Trump sign holders.

"We are protesting racism," a sign holder added. "Protesting to us is telling the world you're a racist, which really isn't a good thing to do."

Cars drove by laying on the horn in apparent support of the rally. No police intervention was necessary.