Councilman hosts annual charity cornhole tourny

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Councilman Chris Cate hosted a “bags”tournament Saturday to benefit junior lifeguards and the good deeds of local police.

The second annual D6 charity cornhole tournament was a hit. Contestants got to tossing at the Mira Mesa Community Park for a good cause. Proceeds went toward the San Diego Police Officers Association’s charity fund and the San Diego Junior Guard Foundation.

