Police: Suspected DUI crash in Coronado leaves one dead, six injured

CORONADO (CNS) - A fatal crash left a Coronado roadway closed for several hours early Sunday.
At 12:23 a.m., a Jeep heading north on Silver Strand State Highway drove over the median near Pomona Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking two vehicles in the southbound lanes, police said.
First responders found one person dead and six others, including two children, "with moderate to severe injuries" in a Honda SUV. One person in a Kia was also injured, and the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Kia had a dog in the vehicle who was uninjured and transported to an animal care facility.
Silver Strand Highway was shut down until around 9:15 a.m.
Police said that although they are in the early stages of the investigation, alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the collision was encouraged to contact the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.
Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.
Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.
For most, the gravity of Monday’s extraordinary celestial event isn’t appreciated. San Diego public libraries and the University of California, San Diego Extension presented programs on the history and science of solar eclipses to help the public gain a better handle on things.
Terror attacks in Barcelona, Spain, this week have provoked nationwide vigils and displays of unity, including here in San Diego County.
Councilman Chris Cate hosted a “bags” tournament Saturday to benefit junior lifeguards and the good deeds of local police.
Evacuation orders affecting hundreds of people were issued in California and Oregon as wildfires neared small towns, including one that's a prime location for viewing the eclipse.
Left-wing groups and Berlin residents prevented more than 500 far-right extremists from marching Saturday to the place where high-ranking Nazi official Rudolf Hess died 30 years ago.
Temperatures are expected to be about average over the next week throughout San Diego County with the warmest temperatures in that period expected Friday and Saturday.
Coming together to celebrate diversity was the message of a block party Friday night in North Park – which took on new meaning after the violence in Virginia.