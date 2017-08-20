Police: Suspected DUI crash in Coronado leaves one dead, six injured

CORONADO (CNS) - A fatal crash left a Coronado roadway closed for several hours early Sunday.

At 12:23 a.m., a Jeep heading north on Silver Strand State Highway drove over the median near Pomona Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking two vehicles in the southbound lanes, police said.

First responders found one person dead and six others, including two children, "with moderate to severe injuries" in a Honda SUV. One person in a Kia was also injured, and the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia had a dog in the vehicle who was uninjured and transported to an animal care facility.

Silver Strand Highway was shut down until around 9:15 a.m.

Police said that although they are in the early stages of the investigation, alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was encouraged to contact the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.