Police search for suspect in Mira Mesa hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s or 50s, was crossing southbound in the mid-block of 8200 New Salem Street when he was struck about 8 p.m. Saturday by a black sedan or coupe-type car going eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle sped away southbound on Camino Ruiz, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The SDPD asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (619) 531-2204.